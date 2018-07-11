English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sharan and Sitak Out of Wimbledon After Close Defeat
Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak's remarkable run at the Wimbledon championships came to an end following a close defeat against experienced Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock in the men's doubles quarterfinals.
Divij Sharan in action. (Getty Images)
London: Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak's remarkable run at the Wimbledon championships came to an end following a close defeat against experienced Americans Mike Bryan and Jack Sock in the men's doubles quarterfinals.
The Indo-Kiwi pair troubled the Grand Slam winners before bowing out with a 6-7 (4) 6-7(5) 7-6(3) 4-6 after three hours and 14 minutes.
In their last two matches, left-handed Sharan and Sitak had eked out thrilling five-set wins after trailing by two sets and raised hopes of an upset by taking the third set.
In the fourth set, Sitak was broken in the first game and that was the first break of the match. Sock too was on the verge of dropping serve but managed to hold. However, Sharan and Sitak brought it back to level terms, making it 4-4.
In the fifth game, Sitak saved five breakpoints before conceding the crucial break as he served two consecutive double faults from deuce. The Americans served out the match in the next.
"It's not easy to have lost today as match is bigger opportunity going forward. It was a really close match today against Sock and Mike, who will become the number one player in the world again. Jack Sock has been a champion here at Wimbledon," Sharan said.
"But we played some really good tennis and came through physical and mental tests in the last couple of matches to come from behind to win in five sets," the Delhi lad said.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
