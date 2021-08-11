Sharath Has Given Belief to Next Generation That You Can Win at Olympics: Kamlesh Mehta

Two-time Olympian and eight-time national table tennis champion, Kamlesh Mehta has said that the top-ranked Indian paddler Sharath Kamal’s performance in Tokyo augurs well for the future of sport in the country.

Speaking exclusively to News18.com on the Indian table tennis contingent’s no-medal show at the Tokyo Olympics – the Indians did not advance beyond the third round – the 61-year-old Mehta also said that it’s a long process and would take time for India to expect a medal at the globe’s greatest sporting stage.

Mehta, who participated in the 1988 and 1992 Olympics, said he was happy that the Olympics happened in these pandemic times and hoped for things to get better so the athletes could get back to their regular training routines and put up even better shows.

Mehta said: “Am sure now with this Tokyo experience, the Indian table tennis players will know what to work on. One good thing that has happened with this Olympics is that Sharath has given belief to the next generation that you can win at the Olympics. Earlier, it was more of participation. Now the attitude of the players has changed. They want to go and win, they want to go and beat some good players.

“Of course winning medals is definitely what everyone looks at, but there is a process. You cannot only think of winning medals. One has to focus on the process. Sharath himself has said that out of his four Olympic participation (2004, 2008, 2016, 2021), this was his best. That is progression. And, for things to improve, one has to work very hard for the next two years and work very meticulously. We do have the talent. If Sharath continues to play, it is good news. Whatever people might say about age, we judge and select not on the basis of age but on the basis of merit. Whether he is 23 years or 39, it doesn’t matter. Merit matters. On merit, Sharath is our best in both world ranking (32 as of December 2020) and performances. If Sharath wants to play, it is good for Indian TT. Fitness-wise, he has improved.”

Sharath lost to eventual men’s singles champion, Ma Long of China, regarded as the greatest table tennis player ever, in the third round of the Tokyo Games but not without a fight.

ALSO READ | I Almost Had Him: Sharath Kamal on Pushing Mighty Ma Long of China to Limit in His ‘Best’ Tournament Ever

In Mehta’s analysis of Sharath’s performance, “Sharath put up an excellent performance. We could see that he has worked a lot on his back hand and his balance on the table. As a result, his recovery was better than normal. Normally, tall people have slow recovery. He was totally focussed, aggressive. His win against Tiago Apolonia of Germany (in 2nd round), whom he had not beaten in the last 15 years, was fantastic.”

However, Sharath’s other event partnering Manika Batra in the mixed doubles did not go well beyond the first match, which was the round of 16, losing to the Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Yun-Ju and Cheng I-ching in straight games. Mehta added: “We lost to one of the very good, strong, higher-ranked players. We just did not get into the match. Lin Yun-Ju’s backhand banana flicks were just too good. They unsettled both Sharath and Manika.”

Manika, ranked 63rd, was on her second Olympics appearance and lost to world No. 16 Sofia Polcanova of Austria in straight games. However, Batra’s matches on the court were overshadowed by the coach’s issue, asking for her personal coach Sanmay Paranjape to be by the courtside during her matches, which was disallowed by the organisers.

Mehta, however, did not comment on the issue saying he preferred to speak on on-table performance than anything else off it.

But Mehta said: “During our time, we did not have personal coaches and there were occasions when we played without a coach. Many went to tournaments on their own. Now, the trend has been for players to have their personal coaches who give so much time to their players. Even (badminton bronze medallist) PV Sindhu and others have mentioned that they wanted their coach and were comfortable with that. Things are changing from our time when we had a team coach, coaching was not so professional. Most were part-time coaches. Now, you have professional coaches and that is good for the future. We can see a lot of ex-players get into coaching, their knowledge is being used in a good manner. It is a good sign for Indian sport.”

Continuing about Indian paddlers’ performances in the 32nd Summer Games, Mehta said: “Indian TT’s performance was very good for two reasons. If I have to see each and every event, we put up a good show. Sharath and Manika reaching the third round was the highlight. Sharath playing so well against Ma Long was the second highlight. Even for Sutirtha Mukherjee playing in the Olympics for the first time, the way she won the first match against a player (Linda Bergstrom of Sweden), whose style was such that she was not very comfortable with and to whom she had already lost to her once, was creditable. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran played well in his first Olympics. He was under a bit of pressure against Lam Siu-hang of Hong Kong but he has got the years with him, so he can look forward positively. Somehow, Sathiyan let go of the opportunities and, especially in the last game, the opponent was very sharp.”

ALSO READ | ‘Felt Like the Worst Race of My Life’: Avinash Sable Broke National Record in Tokyo But Wasn’t Happy

Elaborating on the individual’s performances, Mehta, a former coach of the national TT team, said: “The way Manika fought back in her second round match against Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine after being on the verge of losing was brilliant. Pesotska, ranked 32, was with Manika’s style of play. Since Manika plays with a long pimple (magic rubber or funny rubber) on one side, some players are comfortable with it and some others are not. Those players who are comfortable with such rubbers, it proves to be an advantage to them. Here we could see that Pesotska was very comfortable. She was not at all in any problem and for Manika to win, she really had to change her strategy. She started switching from forehand to backhand. Then, winning after being down only showed the fighting spirit. In the third round match against Sofia, Manika was capable of playing better. But Sofia was faultless and did not give Manika any chance.

“As far as Suthirtha was concerned, after winning her first match, it was tough looking at her style of play and her second round opponent Fu Yu’s (Portugal) style of play. Her forehand game did not work at all, and the very experienced Fu exploited her forehand to win absolutely easy 4-0.

“And, Sathiyan, playing his very first match, could have been at a little bit of a disadvantage. He started off well, leading 3-1 but Lam Siu-hang put him under pressure. Once it became 3-all, Sathiyan was more under pressure than Lam. That’s why the fourth game was not a very close contest.”

Mehta said that the Indian TT should build on from these Tokyo performances and look for better results. He said: “Indian TT is healthy. This performance in the Olympics should be motivating for the next generation. We should start immediately planning for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Within a year, we have the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. It is not going to be easy to maintain what we did in 2018. We have a tough task at hand. We have to work harder and hopefully, restrictions should come down so that training happens easily from now on.”

In saying Indian TT is healthy, Mehta said that besides Sharath and Sathiyan, there are others who are shaping up well. “Sathiyan is in the top 40 (37th rank). Harmeet Desai is improving tournament after tournament. He is a very close third player right now. When it comes to the national circuit, he has won the national title. He has also won the Commonwealth. Manav Vikash Thakkar is coming up. With one or two more years of hard work from him, he will be up there.

“The other good thing is in TT, a few years back TTFI has taken a very good progressive step of encouraging more and more players to participate in international tournaments. They are allowing players for private coaching, some go to tournaments. Today, we have 40 players in the top 100 in various categories starting from under-12. There is a pipeline being created. Looking at it in a broader sense, if our players get exposure at an early age, they can expand their vision and start doing well. There is a good future for Indian TT.”

Mehta said that another encouraging sign now-a-days is the girls and women going overseas to train and play. He said: “Earlier, it was boys and men travelling more. Now a lot of girls are travelling. That is another plus point. In our time, women were hardly going out except for tournaments sanctioned by the government and those that were mandatory. Now, they are also going for coaching, training, having foreign coaches and advisory coaches. A bond is being created. Also, there are a lot of ex-players coming into coaching. That is also good for Indian TT. On this count, I am very positive that Indian TT will do better. There will be a Sharath or a Manika once in a while. You cannot create them every day. Those once-in-a-while players motivate a lot.”

Mehta, who is also the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) director, said that playing in overseas leagues helped Indian TT but a similar league in India would take time to develop.

“Creating a league of that stature is not easy. We have done that by creating UTT, which is not a league per se but an event as we wanted the Indian players to have the advantage of playing in their own country, in front of a TV audience, and getting the foreign players, be with them for 21 days, bonding, strategising. By doing so, you get that feel of what they do and learn a lot. When you play with them, you start believing that you can start winning. I feel UTT has benefitted the players and the sport in India. It has created Brand India. Players are much more open about coming to India. Earlier, we had a lot of international open tournaments but had issues attracting players to come to India. With India Open along with federation support and UTT, we have been able to break that barrier. We have a lot of players who want to come to India. But creating a league like Bundesliga or Polish is a long-term thing. It will take time to do that.

“TT is one sport that is opponent-based. Your game depends on the reaction of the opponent. It is not like an independent sport like shooting, archery, billiards or golf where you focus on yourself. Additionally, in TT, one another factor you must not forget is the equipment. There are so many varieties of rubber that have their own speciality and characteristics, which is not the case with other racquet sports. All these rubbers (on TT bats) have their own characteristics. The more you play with them, the more it helps you to become better. That is the reason why you should go and play in foreign countries. Sharath is a clear example. He has been playing for more than a decade in foreign leagues and you can see the change in him. Sathiyan and Harmeet have gone and said they have learnt a lot and benefitted. Till we have our own league, we need to encourage more and more to play overseas. Our schedule should be such that it encourages Indians to go and play in the leagues and that experience will help build their game and our image.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here