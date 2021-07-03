Sharath Kamal Achanta Associates With Sports Nutrition Brand Fast&Up

Sports Nutrition brand Fast&Up has roped in associating with India’s top-ranked Table Tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Sharath Kamal was the first-ever Indian paddler to bag gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, Commonwealth Championships and bronze medals at Asian Games. Sharath Kamal has been conferred with the Padma Shri award in 2019 by Government of India for his contribution in the field of Table Tennis. Sharath Kamal will be representing India in the quadrennial event in the men’s singles and mixed doubles category.

Renowned for their uncompromising quality and the sole aim of earning consumer satisfaction, the company’s CEO and Co-Founder Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, said, “It is our immense pleasure to have India’s high-esteemed table tennis player Sharath Kamal on board with Fast&Up. With the upcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020, Sharath is all geared up to represent India at the world’s biggest sporting event. We are committed to supporting his nutritional requirements throughout the course of his training to achieve his Olympic dream. He has been the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis since 2002 and followed an extremely rigorous regime to sustain and ace his sport. Keeping in mind his spirit and consistency towards his performance and the big championship ahead in Tokyo, we are proud to be a part of his Olympic journey.”

On his recent association with Fast&up, the Olympic bound table tennis player Sharath Kamal Achanta expressed his enthusiasm and said, “I am pleased to have Fast&Up for my dietary and supplement needs. A partnership with India’s most reputed and trustworthy sports nutrition brand gives me a lot of confidence in my preparation for the Olympics. Being a sportsperson, dietary supplementation is important as my competitive performance is heavily dependent on my diet. Therefore, having access to Fast&Up supplements which embrace fitness and a healthy lifestyle, I am inclined towards achieving my fitness goals.”

