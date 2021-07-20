Veteran Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal, popularly known as Sharath Kamal, will now being making his fourth appearance in the Olympics and believes that a fourth time could do the trick. Hailing from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the 38-year-old has seen it all and has made India proud on many occasions, especially in the Commonwealth Games as the Table Tennis star has bagged eight medals in the tournament, winning four gold medals, three bronze and one silver medal till date. Sharath is also the first Indian player to become the Senior National Champion, nine times in his career, breaking the record of eight which was set by Kamlesh Mehta. The star TT player has set a few records, but the missing piece has been an Olympic medal. Sharath has also been awarded the Padma Shri Award in 2019 and the Arjuna Award in 2004.

Age - 38

Sports/Discipline - Table Tennis

Working Ranking - 32

First Olympic Games - Athens 2004

Major Achievements

Asian Games

— Bronze - Men’s Team, 2018 Jakarta

— Bronze - Mixed Doubles, 2018 Jakarta

Commonwealth Games

— Gold - Men Team, 2018 Gold Coast

— Silver - Men’s Doubles, 2018 Gold Coast

— Bronze - Men’s Singles, 2018 Gold Coast

— Bronze - Mixed Doubles, 2018 Gold Coast

— Gold - Men’s Doubles, 2010 New Delhi

— Bronze - Men’s Team, 2010 New Delhi

— Gold - Men’s Singles, 2006 Melbourne

— Gold - Men’s Team, 2006 Melbourne

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Sharath Kamal booked his seat in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as the Indian TT star beat Pakistan’s Rameez Muhammad 4-0 (11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4) in the Asian Olympic Qualification on March 18 which was held at Doha. Despite a hard fought 3-4 loss to fellow compatriot Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Kamal had the chance to face Pakistan’s Rameez Muhammad and the Indian TT start ensured that he did not squander this golden opportunity.

Recent Performances

Due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, padder Sharath Kamal has taken time to practice away and work on his techniques in the sport. Sharath along with mixed doubles partner Manika Batra attended the national camp in order to train for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Sharath got his practice playing in the WTT Doha and made headlines when the Indian TT star upset Germany’s Patrick Franziska in the round of 32.

2016 Rio Olympics Performance

Sharath Kamal made a first-round exit in the 2016 Rio Olympics after losing to Romania’s Adrian Crisan in the men’s individual event.

