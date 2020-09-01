SPORTS

1-MIN READ

Sharks Re-sign C Joel Kellman To 2-year Deal

The San Jose Sharks have resigned center Joel Kellman to a twoyear contract.

SAN JOSE, Calif.: The San Jose Sharks have re-signed center Joel Kellman to a two-year contract.

General manager Doug Wilson said Monday that Kellman took a big step in his development last season and has proven himself as an NHL player.

The 26-year-old Kellman had three goals and four assists in 31 games last season for the Sharks. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 21 and was a regular part of the lineup before the season shut down in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He began the season in the AHL after being signed from Sweden in April 2019.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 2:01 AM IST
