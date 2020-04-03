Shayna Baszler Not Worried of Crowd-less Wrestlemania, Says The ‘World Needs This Right Now’

Former MMA fighter Shayna Baszler will be locking horns with Becky Lynch in the finale of Raw Women’s title at WrestleMania. For the first time, the match will be held inside an empty stadium and Shayna is more confident than ever.

Before going for the biggest sporting event this weekend at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Shayna is not worried about the changed circumstances.

Speaking to Mirror, the former NXT Women’s Champion said although “no one hopes [the fight is] is done without a crowd”, but “it’s a process to figure out and work on how to draw people in, in a different way”.

She added that the announcement of playing without a crowd has “set the creative juices flowing” adding that the “world needs this right now”.

Speaking of her opponent Becky Lynch, Shayna said Becky had undoubtedly proven that she was “tough” and she has no intention of ignoring the facts.

“But with all that said, I am better suited to win this,” Shayna resounded, assuring that it will be a “good match”.

The Raw Women’s champion match won’t be the first time that Shayna performs in an empty stadium. She took part in The Ultimate



Fighter in 2013 as part of Ronda Rousey’s team, who lost to Becky in last year’s WrestleMania for the Raw Women’s title.

But Shayna is sure of herself and believes she can do what Ronda failed to do.

