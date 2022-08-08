'She Has Always Delivered For The Country': Pullela Gopichand Hails CWG 2022 Gold Medallist PV Sindhu

Legendary badminton player and celebrated coach Pullela Gopichand has said praised PV Sindhu for showing consistency throughout her career and delivering with the goods whenever she has represented India in quadrennial multi-sport spectacles. Sindhu on Monday ended her long wait for a CWG gold when she defeated Michelle Li in a one-sided clash to become the champion.

Sindhu had won a bronze at the 2014 CWG in Glasgow and improved it to silver at 2018 Gold Coast. However, she achieved her goal of a CWG gold this time around in Birmingham, displaying amazing consistency.

“Overall if you look at her career, she has been consistent with her performance,” Gopichand told CNN-NEWS18 in an exclusive conversation right after Sindhu’s gold medal winning performance.

Sindhu won in straight games 21-15, 21-13 in the final. This is her second medal from CWG 2022 having earlier won silver in the mixed team event.

“She has always delivered for the country. She has got a lot of power behind her smashes,” he added.

Gopichand, himself a two-time CWG medallist and the second Indian ever to win the All England Open Championships, feels credited the vastly improved structure of the sport in the country and the support from the various associations and government for taking badminton to the level it is today.

“Overall thanks to the way structure of badminton has improved. The badminton association, government funding has helped in general to grow its players. Credit to the entire team behind her (Sindhu),” Gopichand said.

The 48-year-old then recalled how in 1994 the Indian government refused to send a badminton team at CWG claiming they had no chance of winning a medal.

“1994, I remember when I was planning, the government didn’t send a team to CWG saying India didn’t have a chance. I think it’s a long journey for Indian badminton (since then) and a moment of celebration,” he said.

