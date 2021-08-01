CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#BiggBossOTT#RajKundra
Home» News» Sports» ‘She is India's Pride’: PM Narendra Modi Leads Wishes After PV Sindhu Wins Historic Olympic Bronze
2-MIN READ

‘She is India's Pride’: PM Narendra Modi Leads Wishes After PV Sindhu Wins Historic Olympic Bronze

PV Sindhu (left) has created Olympic history (Pic Credit: TW//narendramodi)

PV Sindhu (left) has created Olympic history (Pic Credit: TW//narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to congratulate PV Sindhu who created history by becoming India female athlete to win successive Olympic medals.

Wishes are flowing thick and fast after PV Sindhu created history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics when she won the bronze medal by beating China’s He Bingjiao in the women’s singles badminton on Sunday. Sindhu won in straight games 21-13, 21-5 to become India’s first ever female athlete and second over to have won successive Olympic medals.

Also Read: ‘I Told Her to Win it for Me’: PV Sindhu’s Father

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to extend his wishes on social media, calling Sindhu ‘India’s pride’ and saying everyone in the country is “elated" by her “stellar performance".

Also Read: Sindhu Wins Tokyo Olympics Badminton Bronze

RELATED STORIES

“We are all elated by the stellar performance by  @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at  @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians," Modi posted on Sunday.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur couldn’t contain his excitement and his tweet made it amply clear. “SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! Third place medal  India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT !" he wrote.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Sindhu. Fantastic game by India’s Badminton player  @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to her for the Bronze medal in the #Olympics. She has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success. Today she has done it again!" he wrote.

President Ramnath Kovind said Sindhu has “set a new yardstick".

Sindhu’s bronze medal follows her silver at the Rio Games in 2016 when she became the first ever Indian badminton player to do so and second overall after Saina Nehwal, who won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:August 01, 2021, 18:38 IST