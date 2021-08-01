‘She is India's Pride’: PM Narendra Modi Leads Wishes After PV Sindhu Wins Historic Olympic Bronze

Wishes are flowing thick and fast after PV Sindhu created history at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics when she won the bronze medal by beating China’s He Bingjiao in the women’s singles badminton on Sunday. Sindhu won in straight games 21-13, 21-5 to become India’s first ever female athlete and second over to have won successive Olympic medals.

Also Read: ‘I Told Her to Win it for Me’: PV Sindhu’s Father

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first ones to extend his wishes on social media, calling Sindhu ‘India’s pride’ and saying everyone in the country is “elated" by her “stellar performance".

Also Read: Sindhu Wins Tokyo Olympics Badminton Bronze

“We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians," Modi posted on Sunday.

We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India’s pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians. #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/O8Ay3JWT7q— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 1, 2021

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur couldn’t contain his excitement and his tweet made it amply clear. “SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!! You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! Third place medal India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT !" he wrote.

SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!!You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 ! An Olympic medalist twice over! India is so proud of you & awaits your return! YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also congratulated Sindhu. Fantastic game by India’s Badminton player @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to her for the Bronze medal in the #Olympics. She has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success. Today she has done it again!" he wrote.

Fantastic game by India’s Badminton player @Pvsindhu1! Congratulations to her for the Bronze medal in the #Olympics. She has made the country proud on several occasions by achieving remarkable success. Today she has done it again! #TokyoOlympics2020— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2021

President Ramnath Kovind said Sindhu has “set a new yardstick".

P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 1, 2021

Big congratulations to PV Sindhu for winning the second medal for India. #Tokyo2021 #Bronze— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 1, 2021

Well played @Pvsindhu1.Time and again you have proved your unparalleled commitment and devotion towards the game. May you continue to bring glory to the nation. We are proud of your remarkable accomplishment. pic.twitter.com/uiGNLwwMVO — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 1, 2021

Sindhu’s bronze medal follows her silver at the Rio Games in 2016 when she became the first ever Indian badminton player to do so and second overall after Saina Nehwal, who won bronze at the London Olympics in 2012.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here