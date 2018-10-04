'She Wants Justice, Of Course' - Kathryn Mayorga's Lawyer on Cristiano Ronaldo Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Former model Kathryn Mayorga, who has filed a civil lawsuit against Cristiano Ronaldo alleging that he raped her, has been spoken to more than once by the law enforcement officers and has plans to cooperate further in the investigation according to her lawyer as she wants justice.The Las Vegas police department has also reopened the investigation into the matter that dates back to 2009.Mayorga, who is still in ‘active therapy’ after being diagnosed with diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the incident, was reportedly encouraged by the recent #MeToo movement, according to ESPN."Her decision to pursue this matter is important," Leslie Stovall, the attorney, said during a news conference Wednesday. "She is now advocating for herself."She wants justice, of course," Stovall said, when asked what Mayorga wants out of this legal action. "She would want to not be the person who has had to live with this for the last eight or nine years."Ronaldo has twice denied the allegations on social media and last year his lawyers dismissed a story from German outlet Der Spiegel, that first reported on the incident.Der Spiegel's report was constructed with the help of informed documents that they had obtained from Football Leaks.The Juventus forward first took to Instagram and in a live session called the allegations “fake news” before releasing a statement on Twitter where he said that people wanted to become ‘famous’ by leveraging his celebrity status."I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me," Ronaldo said. "Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in."Keen as I may be to clear my name, I refuse to feed the media spectacle created by people seeking to promote themselves at my expense. My clear conscious [sic] will thereby allow me to await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."The former model, in her lawsuit filed against the footballer, described the incident in graphic detail and the emotional upheaval which was caused by the Ronaldo’s ‘team’ cornering her into a quick settlement.Suffering from debilitating emotional distress, the lawsuit claims, Mayorga ultimately signed a $375,000 settlement agreement that required she never speak of any interactions she might have had with Ronaldo.Her current lawyers, who were not involved in that settlement, now say the agreement should be voided.Mayorga’s lawyer also said there were questions about the police’s nature of investigation in the matter."I found no explanation for the metropolitan police department's failure to continue that investigation," he said. "I don't know why, but I'm curious to find out."Referencing the possibility of a monetary settlement, Stovall said, "In our legal system, you can't give her back what she's lost. I wish we could. I wish we could say, 'What occurred on June 13, 2009, did not occur.'