Sheffield United Not Losing Confidence Despite Winless Start in Premier League: Chris Wilder

Sheffield United are dejected after a winless start to their Premier League campaign but the players are confident they can turn things around, manager Chris Wilder said on Thursday.

The Blades secured a ninth-place finish on their return to the top flight last season, but have taken just one point from seven matches this term, leaving them second-bottom.

“It’s difficult not to look at league tables,” Wilder told reporters before Saturday’s trip to seventh-placed Chelsea. “I’ve told the players not to look at it, as they are hurting and they want to win games of football.

“There’s quite a number of games left for us to change the position of the football club and that’s what we believe we can do. We are always worried when we don’t get the result we are after but the confidence levels are OK, they’re not shot.

“We fought against the odds to get into this division and to stay in this division and we will fight like hell to do that again.”

Wilder has no new injury concerns ahead of the game at Stamford Bridge, while French forward Lys Mousset (toe) and Scottish midfielder John Fleck (back) have resumed training.