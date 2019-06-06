Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Sheldon Cottrell Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Steve Smith, Fans Salute West Indies Star | Watch

Sheldon Cottrell dismissed Steve Smith with a stunning catch near the boundary ropes as Australian were bowled out for 288.

News18 Sports

Updated:June 6, 2019, 7:29 PM IST
Sheldon Cottrell took a stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Nottingham: Sheldon Cottrell had a field day at Trent Bridge on Thursday as he picked up two wickets with the ball in hand and took a stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith.

Cottrell was patrolling the boundary ropes with the pair of Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile looking to send the ball into the stands at every opportunity.

But on the third ball of the 45th over of the Australian innings, Smith heaved the ball from Oshane Thomas onto the leg-side, in the direction of backward square leg. The ball, as it seemed, was destined to fall across the boundary ropes but 'The Sergeant' had other plans.

Cottrell was waiting in the wings and as the ball approached the boundary ropes, he pounced. The 29-year-old stuck out his left hand to catch the ball mid-flight and as he was going to cross the boundary ropes, he sent the back into play with a nonchalant flick. He jumped back onto the field to complete the formalities as the fans in the stands cheered in delight.

Smith had to walk back to the pavilion as boos and jeers rained down on him from all corners of the stadium. Smith scored 73 runs from 103 balls, including seven strokes to the boundary ropes.

Of course, social media celebrated the marvellous catch and that too with Cottrell's signature salute.

Meanwhile, Coulter-Nile blasted a career-best 92 off 60 balls to help Australia recovery from 38-4 and reach 288 (all out). Coulter-Nile, a fast bowler, made the highest score by a No. 8 in Cricket World Cup history with the help of eight fours and four sixes.

Sheldon Cottrell had earlier dismissed David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.

