Sheldon Cottrell Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Steve Smith, Fans Salute West Indies Star | Watch

Nottingham: Sheldon Cottrell had a field day at Trent Bridge on Thursday as he picked up two wickets with the ball in hand and took a stunning catch to dismiss Steve Smith.

Cottrell was patrolling the boundary ropes with the pair of Smith and Nathan Coulter-Nile looking to send the ball into the stands at every opportunity.

But on the third ball of the 45th over of the Australian innings, Smith heaved the ball from Oshane Thomas onto the leg-side, in the direction of backward square leg. The ball, as it seemed, was destined to fall across the boundary ropes but 'The Sergeant' had other plans.

Cottrell was waiting in the wings and as the ball approached the boundary ropes, he pounced. The 29-year-old stuck out his left hand to catch the ball mid-flight and as he was going to cross the boundary ropes, he sent the back into play with a nonchalant flick. He jumped back onto the field to complete the formalities as the fans in the stands cheered in delight.

Smith had to walk back to the pavilion as boos and jeers rained down on him from all corners of the stadium. Smith scored 73 runs from 103 balls, including seven strokes to the boundary ropes.

Of course, social media celebrated the marvellous catch and that too with Cottrell's signature salute.

Sheldon Cottrell, we salute you! Is this the best catch of #CWC19 so far?https://t.co/yZopBE5vAh — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019

What a catch by Sheldon Cottrell to dismiss Steve Smith. Wow! Cottrell we salute you! @windiescricket — Ryon Jones (@RJ_Journalist) June 6, 2019

What a catch that is from Sheldon Cottrell #CWC19 — Dylan Scarborough (@DylanScarbs) June 6, 2019

Sergeant Sheldon Cottrell Fan. What an absolute peace of blinder.#SuoerCatch — Mr. A (@cricdrugs_) June 6, 2019

Sheldon Cottrell is very quickly becoming my favourite player. Still love my boy Shai though! — James Truscott (@jgtruscott) June 6, 2019

Amazing mind boggling catch Sheldon Cottrell. #WIvAUS — Prabhakar Nahak (@nahakprabhakar) June 6, 2019

And you thought the it can't get any better than the Ben Stokes catch.. Sheldon Cottrell, GRAND SALUTE! #AusvWI #CWC19 — Anshuman Mahanty (@mahanty_a) June 6, 2019

Meanwhile, Coulter-Nile blasted a career-best 92 off 60 balls to help Australia recovery from 38-4 and reach 288 (all out). Coulter-Nile, a fast bowler, made the highest score by a No. 8 in Cricket World Cup history with the help of eight fours and four sixes.

Sheldon Cottrell had earlier dismissed David Warner and Glenn Maxwell.