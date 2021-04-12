SHF vs ARS Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Arsenal Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sheffield United will welcome Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday. This is Arsenal’s chance to get back to winning ways after they squandered a 1-0 lead in their clash in the UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Slavia Prague. Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United, on the other hand, could well be relegated this season as they have only managed to pull through 14 points in 30 league games. Arsenal will come into this match ranked 10th and are seven points adrift the top six points. It will not be an easy match for Sheffield United as they will go into this match without the services of John Egan, Sander Berge, Jack O’Connell and Chris Basham as all the players are out with their respective injuries.

Arsenal did not have any visible injury concerns after their midweek match in the Europa League. Arteta could mix and match his players for this match keeping in mind the second leg next week. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Arsenal game will commence at 11:30 pm IST.

Sheffield United vs Arsenal match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Sunday, April 11 - 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at Bramall Lane

Alexandre LacazetteDavid McGoldrickBernd LenoPhil Jagielka, Etham Ampadu, Pablo Mari, Rob HoldingJohn Lundstram, Max Lowe, Granit Xhaka, Dani CeballosAlexandre Lacazette, David McGoldrickSHF vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21Aaron Ramsdale; Enda Stevens, Phil Jagielka, Etham Ampadu; Ben Osborn, John Fleck, Oliver Norwood, John Lundstram, Max Lowe; Oliver McBurnie, David McGoldrickSHF vs ARS, Premier League 2020-21Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding, Callum Chambers; Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos; Willian, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Alexandre Lacazette

