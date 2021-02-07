SHF vs CHE Dream11 Predictions, Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Chelsea will be aiming to keep with the impressive start they have made under Thomas Tuchel when they take on Premier League bottom dwellers Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Blues beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 on Thursday to keep their momentum going. Sheffield United too come into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over Sam Allardyce's West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday at Bramall Lane. In four head-to-head encounters between both the sides, Chelsea hold a slight advantage as they have won two games, lost one and drawn one. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Chelsea game will commence at 12:45 AM IST.

SHF vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Sheffield United vs Chelsea Live Streaming

Sheffield United vs Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Viewers can also live stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

SHF vs CHE Premier League 2020-21, Sheffield United vs Chelsea: Match Details

Monday, February 8 - 12:45 AM Indian Standard Time (IST)

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea captain: Tammy Abraham

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea vice-captain: Oli McBurnie

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea goalkeeper: Edouard Mendy

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea defenders: Chris Basham, John Egan, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea midfielders: John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell

Premier League 2020-21, SHF vs CHE Dream11 team for Sheffield United vs Chelsea strikers: Tammy Abraham, Oli McBurnie

SHF vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United possible starting line-up vs Chelsea: Aaron Ramsdale, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka, Max Lowe, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Jayden Bogle, David McGoldrick, Oli McBurnie

SHF vs CHE, Premier League 2020-21 Chelsea possible starting line-up vs Sheffield United: Edouard Mendy, Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham