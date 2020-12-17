SHF vs MNU Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Sheffield United are still looking for their first win of the season and will face Manchester United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night. The side coached by Chris Wilder has just picked up one point in their 12 games so far.

Manchester United have been good in away fixtures and despite not getting the recent results in their favour, they are still only five points shy of the table-toppers and also a few games in hand. The problem with United this season is that you never know what to expect from them. It could turn from very good to very bad in a matter of halves, forget about matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team will be the favourites though owing too their superior away form and the misfortunes of Sheffield United this year.

In the five previous encounters between both the sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. The Red Devils have won four games and have drawn the other one.

SHF vs MNU Premier League 2020-21, Sheffield United vs Manchester United: Live Streaming

Sheffield United vs Manchester United match will be telecast on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD. The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Manchester United live streaming will be available Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

SHF vs MNU Premier League 2020-21, Sheffield United vs Manchester United: Match Details

Friday, December 18 – 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Bramall Lane.

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United Captain: Marcus Rashford

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United Vice-Captain: Anthony Martial

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United Goalkeeper: David de Gea

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United Defenders: George Baldock, Chris Basham, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United Midfielders: Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck, Fred, Bruno Fernandes

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Manchester United Strikers: Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Sheffield United probable starting XI vs Manchester United: Aaron Ramsdale; George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Phil Jagielka; Enda Stevens, Sander Berge, Ethan Ampadu, John Fleck; Lys Mousset, David McGoldrick

SHF vs MNU Premier League, Dream11 Manchester United probable starting XI vs Sheffield United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford ; Anthony Martial