SHF vs TOT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Tottenham Hotspur will head across to Sheffield United even as they are six points adrift of leaders Manchester United in the Premier League standings. Now, the home side are nine points behind 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion – they beat Newcastle United midweek and this has given hope to Chris Wilder's team.

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur will be played at the Bramall Lane

Spurs, on the other hand, have to pull themselves out of a mini-slump – they have won just one match in six fixtures and this has stalled their Champions League push. They have also not won any away match since early November.

For Sheffield United, Jack O'Connell and Sander Berge are both injured and hence, will not be available for the Sheffield United match.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Toby Alderweireld is expected to make a comeback into the starting XI, after missing the game against Fulham. Tottenham have just won 36 of the previous 92 games that they have played against Sheffield United and have lost 29 times to the Blades.

The Premier League 2020-21 Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 7:30 pm.

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur captain: Harry Kane

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur vice-captain: David McGoldrick

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper: Hugo Lloris

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur defenders: Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Chris Basham, John Egan

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur midfielders: John Fleck, Ben Osborn, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team for Sheffield United vs Tottenham Hotspur strikers: Harry Kane, David McGoldrick

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Team Sheffield United probable line-up vs Tottenham Hotspur: Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; Jayden Bogle, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, John Fleck, Ben Osborn; Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick

SHF vs TOT Premier League 2020-21, Dream11 Tottenham Hotspur probable line-up vs Sheffield United: Hugo Lloris; Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko; Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Son Heung-Min, Harry Kane

