Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Twitter Imagines Rishabh Pant’s Response to Shikhar Dhawan’s Injury and The Results Are Hilarious

While official confirmation from the BCCI is awaited, broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed that Dhawan will definitely be sitting out of India's next clash against New Zealand on Thursday in Nottingham.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Twitter Imagines Rishabh Pant’s Response to Shikhar Dhawan’s Injury and The Results Are Hilarious
While official confirmation from the BCCI is awaited, broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed that Dhawan will definitely be sitting out of India's next clash against New Zealand on Thursday in Nottingham.
Loading...
Team India’s sublime performance at the World Cup and their prospects of bringing the trophy back home suffered a massive blow on Tuesday after Shikhar Dhawan, the hero of India’s win over Australia on Sunday, was ruled out for the next three weeks because of a thumb injury.

Dhawan, sources said, could take up to a month to recover and if the worst fears come true, may not get to play again in the tournament. If Dhawan is indeed ruled out, India would have to search for a replacement either from within the squad or from outside.

The bad news has left fans several flabbergasted as India plays the only other unbeaten team, New Zealand, next and is soon going to play the most contentious match of the season against Pakistan. But as they say, the show must go and the baton must be handed over.

So, does India take a risk by persisting with him in the squad or call in a replacement? Most fans, it appears, would prefer the second. It is expected that KL Rahul would slot in at the top of the order and a replacement would be needed for the key No. 4 slot.

While Virat Kohli & Co. could also decide to bank on Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik, the names of Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayadu and at a stretch Shreyas Iyer have been thrown in the ring as replacements well.

Devastated fans, however, have already began identifying their messiah in…no guesses here, Rishabh Pant. Several media reports stating that Pant being called up is likely are also doing the rounds and well, so are the memes.

It was not long ago, that Pant’s omission from the World Cup came as a huge surprise to many. Pant, in fact, admitted that he was disappointed after he was not selected but called truce and said that he he moved on during the Indian Premier League to focus on strong performances for Delhi Capitals.

But anyway, we are here for the memes, are we not?




















Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram