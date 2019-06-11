Twitter Imagines Rishabh Pant’s Response to Shikhar Dhawan’s Injury and The Results Are Hilarious

Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey & Prithvi Shaw outside the BCCI Headquarters after #ShikharDhawan is ruled out from the world cup due to thumb injury.#CWC19 #WorldCup2019 @DennisCricket_ pic.twitter.com/hlhCS9qjjr — Bilal Shahid (@BilalShahidRana) June 11, 2019

Ajynkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer in front of @BCCI office after #ShikharDhawan is injured and ruled out of tournament pic.twitter.com/jV40yOAZRu — vaibhavbarange (@vaibhavbarange) June 11, 2019

Shikhar Dhawan is out for 3 weeks due to thumb injury. #ShikharDhawan

Meanwhile Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/mdMBTAgKVP — Lord Duffer-In (@British_Viceroy) June 11, 2019

Team India’s sublime performance at the World Cup and their prospects of bringing the trophy back home suffered a massive blow on Tuesday after Shikhar Dhawan, the hero of India’s win over Australia on Sunday, was ruled out for the next three weeks because of a thumb injury.Dhawan, sources said, could take up to a month to recover and if the worst fears come true, may not get to play again in the tournament. If Dhawan is indeed ruled out, India would have to search for a replacement either from within the squad or from outside.The bad news has left fans several flabbergasted as India plays the only other unbeaten team, New Zealand, next and is soon going to play the most contentious match of the season against Pakistan. But as they say, the show must go and the baton must be handed over.So, does India take a risk by persisting with him in the squad or call in a replacement? Most fans, it appears, would prefer the second. It is expected that KL Rahul would slot in at the top of the order and a replacement would be needed for the key No. 4 slot.While Virat Kohli & Co. could also decide to bank on Vijay Shankar or Dinesh Karthik, the names of Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayadu and at a stretch Shreyas Iyer have been thrown in the ring as replacements well.Devastated fans, however, have already began identifying their messiah in…no guesses here, Rishabh Pant. Several media reports stating that Pant being called up is likely are also doing the rounds and well, so are the memes.It was not long ago, that Pant’s omission from the World Cup came as a huge surprise to many. Pant, in fact, admitted that he was disappointed after he was not selected but called truce and said that he he moved on during the Indian Premier League to focus on strong performances for Delhi Capitals.But anyway, we are here for the memes, are we not?