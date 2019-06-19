Take the pledge to vote

Shikhar Dhawan Ruled Out of World Cup, Fans Wish Opener 'Get Well Soon'

Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup with a broken thumb he sustained during India's match against Australia.

Updated:June 19, 2019, 5:47 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan was ruled out of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, after failing to make enough recovery in a fresh assessment of his thumb fracture, Team India announced on Wednesday.

The Indian opener will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the India squad .

"Shikhar Dhawan has a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal of his left hand. He will remain in cast until mid-July which rules him out of ICC World Cup. We have requested Rishab Pant as the replacement," Team India Manager Sunil Subramaniam said in a press conference.

Dhawan, 33, picked up the injury on his left thumb during the June 9 clash against Australia in London and was initially ruled out of three games -- against Pakistan (June 16), Afghanistan (June 22) and the West Indies (June 27).

"Shikhar Dhawan has been diagnosed with a fracture of the first metacarpal on his left hand following a ball impact injury during the team's first match versus Australia at the Oval on 5th June 2019," BCCI said in a statement.

"Following several specialist opinions, he will remain in a cast until the middle of July and therefore will not be available for the remainder of World Cup 2019," the statement added.

Pant was brought in as cover for him after the team management decided to wait on Dhawan's recovery but assessment of the injury this week did no throw up encouraging results.

Fans on social media though had mixed feelings as some lamented Dhawan's misfortune, while others celebrated Pant's inclusion in his place.

 

