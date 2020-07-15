Shiva Keshavan Saddened by Exclusion from IOA's 15-member Committee for Winter Olympics

Shiva Keshavan, who is a six-time Olympian, has been left out the 15-member committee constituted by the Indian Olympic Association to monitor the preparedness and needs of the Indian athletes with an eye on the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Shiva Keshavan, now 38, has represented India in 6 consecutive Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2018 in the the luge event.

The 15-member committee is headed by the president of Ice Skating Association of India (ISAI) president RK Gupta along with the likes of Abraham K Techi (secretary general, Arunachal Pradesh Olympic Committee), Virender Sachdeva (associate EC member, IOA), C Laltlanthange (associate EC member, IOA), John F Kharsingh (working president, Meghalaya State Olympic Association), Balasaheb Laridge (secretary, Maharashtra Olympic Association).

IOA president Narinder Batra had constituted the 15-member committee on May 27 to "review the current status of Olympic Winter Sports in India and submit a report to the President IOA including its recommendations and suggestions required towards increased representation of India in Winter Olympic Games as well as realisation of medals.'

Keshavan was surprised and sad to not find his name in the committee.

"I have always desired to work for the promotion of winter sports in India and I have given my availability to IOA, Ministry and sports federations. I can add real value since I have decades of experience and know what needs to be done for winter sports in the country," Keshavan told The Tribune.

"I am saddened to be excluded from winter sports development projects and I see a lack of athlete stakeholders. But I am always here to support the cause of winter sports," he added.