Shiva Thapa Becomes India's First Gold-medallist in Kazakhstan President's Cup
Shiva Thapa received a walkover from Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin in the 63kg category final at President's Cup.
Shiva Thapa was making his international debut in the newly-introduced Olympic category of 63kg. (Photo Credit: BFI)
Four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa became India's first gold-medallist at the President's Cup boxing tournament after getting a walkover in the final in Astana, Kazakhstan on Saturday.
Making his international debut in the newly-introduced Olympic category of 63kg, Thapa was to fight Kazakhstan's Zakir Safiullin in the summit clash but his opponent had to pull out due to injury.
Thapa had lost to Safiullin in the Asian Championship semi-final earlier this year.
"The new weight category has been easy to adapt. I have not faced too much difficulty. Obviously there are challenges of facing boxers who are coming from 64kg, given their power but nothing is impossible," Thapa, a 60kg category boxer before the rejigging of Olympic divisions, told PTI from Astana.
Signing off with a silver medal was woman boxer Parveen (60kg) after she lost her final to local hope Rimma Volosenko.
(Photo Credit: BFI)
Thapa couldn't make the cut for the September World Championships after losing in the trials to Commonwealth Games silver-winner Manish Kaushik.
Thapa had defeated Kyrgyzstan's Argon Kadiribekuulu 4-1 in the last-four stage bout.
"Shiva had a great tournament, beating some really fancied opponents. It was an impressive performance," said India's High Performance Director Santiago Nieva.
Earlier, Sweety Boora (81kg) and Duryodhan Singh Negi (69kg) had ended their campaign with bronze medals following semi-final defeats.
