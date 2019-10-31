Take the pledge to vote

Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani Bag Gold as Ashish Settles for Silver at Boxing Olympic Test Event

Shiva Thapa and Pooja Rani won gold medals in the 63kg and 75kg categories, while Ashish had to settle for silver at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing.

IANS

Updated:October 31, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani Bag Gold as Ashish Settles for Silver at Boxing Olympic Test Event
Pooja Rani, Shiva Thapa and Ashish (Photo Credit: BFI)

Tokyo: India pugilists Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) bagged gold at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing while Ashish (69kg) settled for silver as India ended their campaign on a great note.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outclassed Kazakhstan's national champion and Asian bronze winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim gold.

Former Asian Games bronze medallist Rani also ensured another gold for India as she defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker.

However, Ashish (69kg), went down to Japan's Sewon Okazawa in the final to end his campaign with a silver medal.

Earlier on Wednesday, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg) lost their semi-final bouts to end with bronze.

