Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani Bag Gold as Ashish Settles for Silver at Boxing Olympic Test Event
Shiva Thapa and Pooja Rani won gold medals in the 63kg and 75kg categories, while Ashish had to settle for silver at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing.
Pooja Rani, Shiva Thapa and Ashish (Photo Credit: BFI)
Tokyo: India pugilists Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) bagged gold at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing while Ashish (69kg) settled for silver as India ended their campaign on a great note.
Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outclassed Kazakhstan's national champion and Asian bronze winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim gold.
Former Asian Games bronze medallist Rani also ensured another gold for India as she defeated Australia's Caitlin Parker.
However, Ashish (69kg), went down to Japan's Sewon Okazawa in the final to end his campaign with a silver medal.
Earlier on Wednesday, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg) lost their semi-final bouts to end with bronze.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Chulbul' Salman Khan and 'Chulbuli' Preity Zinta Dress Up as Law Enforcers for Halloween
- Halloween 2019: 5 Bizarre Celeb Costumes from Past Years
- Deepika Padukone Opens Bookings for 'Entertainer' Ranveer Singh
- Renault to Launch Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rivalling Compact Sedan in India
- Sharp KC-G40M Air Purifier Review: Magical PANDAA is a Secret Anti-Pollution Weapon