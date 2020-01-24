Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather Enter Strandja Memorial Semi-Finals, Assure Medals

Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) assured themselves of medals as they booked their place in the semi-final at the Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament.

PTI

Updated:January 24, 2020, 7:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather Enter Strandja Memorial Semi-Finals, Assure Medals
File photo of Shiva Thapa. (Photo Credit: Shiva Thapa Facebook)

New Delhi: Former world medallists Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Sonia Lather (57kg) assured themselves of medals at the 71st Strandja Memorial Boxing Tournament by advancing to the semifinals in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday.

Joining them was Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin (57kg). He outpunched Ireland's Kurt Walker 5-0 to make the medal rounds. He had claimed a silver in the 2017 edition of the event.

Former world silver-winner Lather (57kg) clinched a 3-2 triumph over Ireland's Michaela Walsh in a hard-fought contest to enter the last-four stage.

Thapa, a bronze-winner from the 2015 world showpiece, got the better of Ireland's George Bates in his quarterfinal clash.

The four-time Asian medallist has clinched a Strandja medal for the first time in his three appearances at the season-opening European event.

However, defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) bowed out. The former junior world champion was beaten 2-3 by American Christina Cruz.

Zareen had claimed a gold medal at the previous edition of the event, which is in its 71st edition this year and features competitors from over 30 countries

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram