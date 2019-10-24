Shivpal Singh Wins Javelin Throw Gold in Military World Games

Wuhan: Indian javelin thrower Shivpal Singh on Thursday won the gold medal while Gurpreet Singh clinched the bronze in shooting at the ongoing 7th CISM Military World Games in China.

Shivpal, who is serving in the Indian Air Force, threw 83.33m to clinch the top honours.

The 24-year-old had won the silver medal at the 2019 Asian Championships held in Doha with a personal best throw of 86.23 metres.

Meanwhile, Gurpreet, who is currently serving the Indian Army, won bronze in the men's 25m center fire pistol event with a score of 585.

The 31-year-old, who hails from Amritsar, had won two gold medals at the 2010 Commonwealth Games held in India.

Earlier, Aneesh Pillai (Disabled Men's Shotput IF1 event), Virender (Disabled Men's Shotput IF5 event) and Anandan Gunasekaran (Disabled Men's 200m IT1 event) had also won the gold medal in the ongoing tournament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.