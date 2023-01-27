Shoaib Malik Wishes Sania Mirza on Grand Slam Farewell - 'You are the Much-needed Hope for All Sportswomen'

Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik sent the 36-year-old Sania Mirza a heartfelt message following her Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles final loss.

Malik wrote “You are the much-needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career."

- You are the much needed hope for all the women in sports. Super proud of you for all you have achieved in your career. You’re an inspiration for many, keep going strong. Many congratulations on an unbelievable career… pic.twitter.com/N6ziDeUGmV— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) January 27, 2023

Mirza announced that her defeat at the Melbourne Park event will be her final appearance in a grand slam as she calls time on her illustrious career.

Mirza has been the torchbearer for Indian tennis on the global stage for nearly two decades now. She has won numerous doubles and mixed doubles grand slam titles over the course of her glittery career that spans all the way back to the year 2001.

She has clinched the women’s doubles title at Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open while also managing to win the mixed doubles event at the French Open, Flushing Meadows in the USA and Melbourne Park in Australia.

She also boasts eight medals across her appearances in the Asian Games and two more medals at the 2010 Commonwealth games.

The flagbearer of women’s sport in India has been outspoken on multiple social issues pertaining to women in the nation and was also conferred with civilian and sportsman awards such as the Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Award, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan for her contributions to the sport.

Read all the Latest Sports News here