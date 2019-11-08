Take the pledge to vote

Shooter Chinki Yadav Bags India's 11th 2020 Tokyo Olympics Quota

Chinki Yadav qualified for the women's 25m Pistol final at the Asian Shooting Championships to seal her Olympic berth.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 4:11 PM IST
Shooter Chinki Yadav Bags India's 11th 2020 Tokyo Olympics Quota
Chinki Yadav qualified for 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Photo Credit: @India_AllSports)

Doha: Chinki Yadav secured India's 11th Tokyo Olympic quota in shooting after qualifying for the women's 25m Pistol final at the 14th Asian Championships, here on Friday.

Chinki shot a perfect 100 to finish second in the qualification stage with a score an aggregate of 588, behind Thailand's Naphaswan Yangpaiboon (590).

The 21-year-old will now compete in the eight-woman final, later on Friday.

It is the country's second quota spot in 25m pistol event after Rahi Sarnobat won the first at the World Cup in Munich, earlier this year.

Other Indians in the fray, Annu Raj Singh (575) and Neeraj Kaur (572) finished 21st and 27th respectively.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
