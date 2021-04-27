sports

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Contracts Coronavirus, Admitted to Hospital

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar tested positive for Covid-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, who is nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

The Twitter handle of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, posted the development.

“Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life.

She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

first published:April 27, 2021, 11:41 IST