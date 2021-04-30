sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Coronavirus#AssemblyElections2021#IPL2021
News18» News»Sports»'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Passes Away Due to Covid-19, Sister Prakashi Tomar Bereaved
1-MIN READ

'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar Passes Away Due to Covid-19, Sister Prakashi Tomar Bereaved

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Shooter Dadi Chandro Tomar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Chandro Tomar, who inspired Bollywood film 'Saand ki Aankh', passed away after losing her battle to coronavirus.

Octogenarian shooter Chandro Tomar, who is nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’ passed away on Friday after she contracted coronavirus and was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday due to difficulty in breathing. The Twitter handle of the 89-year-old legendary shooter, hailing from the Baghpat village in Uttar Pradesh, had posted the development on Tuesday. “Dadi Chandro Tomar has tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to a hospital due to breathing problem. God protect all - Family," a tweet on her page read.

On Friday, she lost her battle to the coronavirus and passed away. Her sister and fellow shooter, who picked up the sport very late with her, expressed the pain of her loss on Twitter and wrote, “Mera saath chhoot gaya, Chandro kahan chali gayi (I lost my partner, where did Chandro go)."

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her life ‘Saand ki Aankh’.

She is believed to be the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags
first published:April 30, 2021, 16:22 IST