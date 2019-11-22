Shooter Manavaditya Rathore Clinches 2 Golds, 1 Silver at Shotgun Nationals
In the junior final, Rathore was up against Punjab's Jungsher Singh Virk and the boy from Rajasthan prevailed 45-44 to land his first national crown.
Manavaditya Singh Rathore
New Delhi: Rajasthan's Manavaditya Singh Rathore won his first trap gold medal in the junior section at the Shotgun Nationals on Friday. He also won a gold in the team event in the juniors and a silver in the senior section.
In the junior final, Rathore was up against Punjab's Jungsher Singh Virk and the boy from Rajasthan prevailed 45-44 to land his first national crown. His state colleague Vivaan Kapoor won bronze with a finals score of 35.
Rathore, the son of minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, also won the team title in his category. Combining with Vivaan and Aman Ali Elahi, Rathore clinched the junior men's team title with a combined effort of 351, way ahead of Haryana who managed 345 for silver.
In the senior event, former world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu of Punjab teamed up with Virk and Namanveer Singh Brar for a total of 358, which put them two ahead of Rajasthan, giving Rathore's team the silver medal.
