Shooter Saurabh Chaudhary Donates Youth Olympics Gold-clinching Pistol to IOC Museum
Shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary has donated the pistol with which he had shot down a gold in the just-concluded Youth Olympics in Argentina to be a part of Olympic Museum in Switzerland, coach Jaspal Rana said Friday
New Delhi: Shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary has donated the pistol with which he had shot down a gold in the just-concluded Youth Olympics in Argentina to be a part of Olympic Museum in Switzerland, coach Jaspal Rana said Friday.
Rana, who is the national coach for the junior shooters, said Saurabh donated the pistol on the request of the International Olympic Committee.
"Saurabh donated the pistol to IOC as requested by the IOC staff in Argentina to be kept at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland (at Lausanne)," Rana said.
"He was more than happy if his pistol becomes a part of Olympic Museum," he added.
The 16-year-old Saurabh clinched the gold medal in the 10m air pistol event at the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on October 10.
He shot 244.2 to ensure a finish on top of the podium ahead of South Korea's Sung Yunho by 7.5 points (236.7). Switzerland's Solari Jason stood third with 215.6.
