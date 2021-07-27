Olympic debutant Manu Bhaker completed two pistol events in shooting, going out before the eight finalists were identified in both competitions. Saurabh Chaudhary, another debutant at Tokyo 2020, also exited in two events when the qualification stage was over. Both were India’s best bets in 10m individual pistol and were supposed to be a formidable pair in 10m mixed team pistol.

The former under-performed and will get a third and last chance, 25m individual pistol, to go home smiling. The latter can look back with a degree of satisfaction and dismay after starting off on the right note before fizzling out. Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist and one of the coaches attached to the Indian pistol team at Tokyo, Ronak Pandit, said: “We aren’t at our peak, in spite of the best of preparations. Pistol performances were fine but it didn’t culminate into a medal.”

He added: “We are competing with the best at the toughest stage in sport, were in form and rhythm from 2018 till early 2020 when covid struck. Maybe results would be lot different had the Olympic Games been held last year. It seems this one year took some competitive edge away from our shooters.” Pandit was referring to a query about the difficulty of our young shooters, Manu and Saurabh, in replicating past form.

Manu will step out for the 25m individual pistol on Thursday, expected to make up for the misses and affected by an equipment mishap. Asked about her mindset, he elaborated: “The equipment malfunction did break Manu’s heart. She tried her best today (mixed team pistol). The 25m is a different event and different range. I am sure she will start afresh there.”

Saurabh reached close to pre-event form and can take back useful lessons from his first-time Olympic appearance. “He looked at the Olympics as another important competition," Pandit said. “The name of the competition may change, but you still compete in the same event, with same pistol and using the same technique. The lessons for him is to just stick to your process, irrespective of the name or the level of the competition.”

