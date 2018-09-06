GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18.com
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary Smashes Junior Record for Gold at World Championships

Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, continued to showcase his mettle by winning the 10m Air Pistol Junior gold at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon on Thursday.

News18 Sports

Updated:September 6, 2018, 11:27 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary Smashes Junior Record for Gold at World Championships
Saurabh Choudhary after winning gold at the ISSF World Cup. (Twitter/ISSF)
Loading...
Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, continued to showcase his mettle by winning the 10m Air Pistol Junior gold at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon on Thursday.

The 16-year-old made it to the finals in third position with a score of 581 in the qualification rounds and then clinched the gold by creating a new junior world record in the final event. His final shot saw him miss the perfect 10 mark but he ended up breaking the record with little difficulty, ending with a score of 245.5.




Chaudhary took the lead after the second series of five shots in the final and from that point on he never looked likely to relinquish it, finishing atop the podium in some comfort. Korea’s Hojin Lim won the silver medal while another Indian shooter, Arjun Singh Cheema, won the bronze in the event with a score of 218.

Cheema could have made it a 1-2 for India atop the podium in the event as he was in second place for quite a while. However, shots of 8.3 and 9.4 in the fifth elimination series made him slip down to third position and that was where he would finish despite his best efforts.

There was more good news for Indian shooting as team of Chaudhary, Cheema and Anmol Jain also won a silver medal with an aggregate score of 1730 in the team event. Korea, who registered a new Junior World Record score of 1732, took home the gold while the Russian team finished third with a final score 1711.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...