Shooting: Saurabh Chaudhary Smashes Junior Record for Gold at World Championships
Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, continued to showcase his mettle by winning the 10m Air Pistol Junior gold at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon on Thursday.
Saurabh Choudhary after winning gold at the ISSF World Cup. (Twitter/ISSF)
Saurabh Chaudhary, who won a gold medal in the 2018 Asian Games, continued to showcase his mettle by winning the 10m Air Pistol Junior gold at the ISSF Shooting World Championship in Changwon on Thursday.
The 16-year-old made it to the finals in third position with a score of 581 in the qualification rounds and then clinched the gold by creating a new junior world record in the final event. His final shot saw him miss the perfect 10 mark but he ended up breaking the record with little difficulty, ending with a score of 245.5.
Chaudhary took the lead after the second series of five shots in the final and from that point on he never looked likely to relinquish it, finishing atop the podium in some comfort. Korea’s Hojin Lim won the silver medal while another Indian shooter, Arjun Singh Cheema, won the bronze in the event with a score of 218.
Cheema could have made it a 1-2 for India atop the podium in the event as he was in second place for quite a while. However, shots of 8.3 and 9.4 in the fifth elimination series made him slip down to third position and that was where he would finish despite his best efforts.
There was more good news for Indian shooting as team of Chaudhary, Cheema and Anmol Jain also won a silver medal with an aggregate score of 1730 in the team event. Korea, who registered a new Junior World Record score of 1732, took home the gold while the Russian team finished third with a final score 1711.
India's Chaudhary Saurabh 🇮🇳 beats his own World Record and climbs atop the 10m Air Pistol Men Junior podium in Changwon. #ISSFWCH pic.twitter.com/kWp8RuREhk— ISSF (@ISSF_Shooting) September 6, 2018
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
