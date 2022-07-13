Shooting World Cup 2022: Mehuli Ghosh And Tushar Mane Win Air Rifle Mixed Team Gold

Mehuli Ghosh and Tushar Mane have won the 10m Air Rifle Mixed team gold at the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage in Changwon, Korea. Up against Hungarian team of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni, the Indian duo registered an emphatic 17-13 win to clinch the yellow metal.

The pair of Shiva Narwal and Palak added another medal to India’s tally after winning the bronze medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event. In a one-sided affair, the Indian team crushed Kazakh duo of Irina Loktionova and Valeriy Rakhimzhan 16-0.

Following the two results on Wednesday, India jumped to the second spot in the medals tally with two gold and one bronze so far.

What a team! @GhoshMehuli and @ShahuMane2 win Gold 🏅 in the Mix Team Air Rifle event at the ongoing ISSF World Cup. Many congratulations to the duo. pic.twitter.com/411ZhYJzKM — Suma Shirur OLY (@SumaShirur) July 13, 2022

Mehuli and Tushar ensured India’s second medal of the event after topping their 10m Air Rifle Mixed team qualifiers with a sizzling 634.4 after 60-shots.

Two other pairs, namely Naveen and Rhythm Sangwan in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team and Arjun Babuta and Elavenil Valarivan in the corresponding Rifle competition could not make the grade as both finished in the eighth position.

Arjun and Elavenil shot 627.8 for their eighth-placed finish while Naveen and Rhythm finished on a total of 570.

