Shooting World Cup: Arjun Babuta Strikes Gold in 10m Air Rifle Final

Young Indian shooter Arjun Babuta won the men’s 10m Air Rifle event to clinch the country’s maiden gold medal at the ongoing ISSF World Cup here on Monday. In a tense gold medal clash, Arjun humbled Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Lucas Kozeniesky with a rather one-sided 17-9 effort.

Many congratulations to @arjunbabuta on winning the Gold in 10m Air Rifle Men at @ISSF_Shooting 2022 World Cup, Changwon https://t.co/W0EgX14Eiq pic.twitter.com/JnLvXgFJdV — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) July 11, 2022

The 23-year-old from Punjab, who has been representing India since 2016, had earlier topped the ranking match with 261.1 points to qualify for the gold medal clash. This is Arjun’s maiden gold for the senior side. He had bagged the yellow metal at the 2016 Junior World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan.

ALSO READ| Indian GM P Iniyan Finishes Second in Chess Tournament in France

The other Indian in the fray, Parth Makhija, who also qualified for the ranking event following an impressive show on Sunday, finished fourth with a score of 258.1, behind 33-year-old Israeli shooter Sergey Richter, who scored 259.9.

There was no stopping Arjun in the final as he raced to a 10-4 lead after the first seven single-shot series. The winner of each series gets two points while the points are split in case of a tie and the first to 16 wins the match. The American did not give up till the end but Arjun pulled out those big high 10s when it mattered most and finished clinically for a convincing score-line to help India open their account with the brightest medal possible.

This was also foreign rifle coach Thomas Farnik’s maiden medal in his very first international assignment. The Austrian had been appointed to the job just ahead of the Changwon World Cup.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.