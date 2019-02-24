English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shooting World Cup: Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary Wins Gold & Secures Olympic Quota in Style
Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record on his way to a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday, securing the country's third Tokyo Olympics quota.
Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record on his way to a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday, securing the country's third Tokyo Olympics quota.
New Delhi: Teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record on his way to a gold medal in the ISSF World Cup here on Sunday, securing the country's third Tokyo Olympics quota.
The 16-year-old claimed the top honours in the men's 10m air pistol event at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation event.
The Asian Games gold medallist ended the event with a total score of 245.
Dami Mikec of Serbia was second in the podium with a score of 239.3, while the bronze medal was bagged by Wei Pang of China, who managed 215.2.
Such was Saurabh's dominance in the eight-men final that he finished the event 5.7 points ahead of the silver medallist, the gold assured even before his final shot.
Saurabh, who started strongly finished tied on top with Serbian Mikec at the end of the first series.
In the second series, the champion shooter continued his good form and finished at the top.
Other Indians competing in the event, Abhishek Verma and Ravinder Singh, failed to qualify for the final.
Both Abhishek are Ravinder finished with a total score of 576 in the qualification round.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
