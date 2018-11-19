English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Short goodbye: Tim Cahill's Socceroos Swansong Limited to Five Minutes
Cahill, 38, will earn his 108th and final cap in Tuesday's friendly against Lebanon in Sydney, but coach Graham Arnold has thornier matters at hand ahead of Australia's Asian Cup defence in January in the United Arab Emirates.
(Image: Tim Cahill/Twitter)
Loading...
Tim Cahill's farewell appearance for Australia will be limited to the last five minutes as the Socceroos look ahead to life without their record scorer -- and wonder how to replace his goals.
Cahill, 38, will earn his 108th and final cap in Tuesday's friendly against Lebanon in Sydney, but coach Graham Arnold has thornier matters at hand ahead of Australia's Asian Cup defence in January in the United Arab Emirates.
Arnold said on Monday that Cahill, the former Everton forward, would be restricted to a five-minute cameo as the Socceroos aim to make the most of valuable match practice.
"The first 85 minutes is all about our performance," Arnold told Fox Sports, ahead of Australia's final outing before regrouping in late December for their Asian Cup preparations.
"There (are) no friendly games -- the last five minutes can be for Timmy."
The move echoes last week's somewhat controversial goodbye for England's record scorer Wayne Rooney, who came out of international retirement to make his final appearance as a substitute against USA.
While England have come on leaps and bounds without Rooney, reaching this year's World Cup semi-finals, Australia haven't found Cahill so easy to replace.
The talismanic Cahill, known for his prodigious leap and knack of scoring important goals, has hit the net 50 times for his country, playing in four World Cups.
New-look Australia's lack of goals was apparent in Saturday's 1-1 stalemate against South Korea, when the hosts dominated but had to wait until stoppage time for Massimo Luongo's equaliser.
Arnold, who took charge after this year's disappointing World Cup campaign, said the problem was so acute that he had ordered his forwards to do extra "finishing practice" at their clubs.
"We will set the players' programmes after this game, especially the strikers, that when they go back to club-land where we can't control what they do at their clubs, that they work on a lot of finishing practice," Arnold said.
"Goal-scoring becomes a habit. It is about not only putting the ball in the back of the net, but it's also about having the confidence and the belief to score goals. It's also something that becomes natural for a player."
Among the starters is set to be South Sudanese refugee Awer Mabil, who plies his trade with Denmark's Midtjylland.
The winger shone for the Socceroos off the bench against Korea, and Arnold hinted strongly the 23-year-old could be in the starting line-up.
Cahill, 38, will earn his 108th and final cap in Tuesday's friendly against Lebanon in Sydney, but coach Graham Arnold has thornier matters at hand ahead of Australia's Asian Cup defence in January in the United Arab Emirates.
Arnold said on Monday that Cahill, the former Everton forward, would be restricted to a five-minute cameo as the Socceroos aim to make the most of valuable match practice.
"The first 85 minutes is all about our performance," Arnold told Fox Sports, ahead of Australia's final outing before regrouping in late December for their Asian Cup preparations.
"There (are) no friendly games -- the last five minutes can be for Timmy."
The move echoes last week's somewhat controversial goodbye for England's record scorer Wayne Rooney, who came out of international retirement to make his final appearance as a substitute against USA.
While England have come on leaps and bounds without Rooney, reaching this year's World Cup semi-finals, Australia haven't found Cahill so easy to replace.
The talismanic Cahill, known for his prodigious leap and knack of scoring important goals, has hit the net 50 times for his country, playing in four World Cups.
New-look Australia's lack of goals was apparent in Saturday's 1-1 stalemate against South Korea, when the hosts dominated but had to wait until stoppage time for Massimo Luongo's equaliser.
Arnold, who took charge after this year's disappointing World Cup campaign, said the problem was so acute that he had ordered his forwards to do extra "finishing practice" at their clubs.
"We will set the players' programmes after this game, especially the strikers, that when they go back to club-land where we can't control what they do at their clubs, that they work on a lot of finishing practice," Arnold said.
"Goal-scoring becomes a habit. It is about not only putting the ball in the back of the net, but it's also about having the confidence and the belief to score goals. It's also something that becomes natural for a player."
Among the starters is set to be South Sudanese refugee Awer Mabil, who plies his trade with Denmark's Midtjylland.
The winger shone for the Socceroos off the bench against Korea, and Arnold hinted strongly the 23-year-old could be in the starting line-up.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranveer Singh Hugged and Kissed Deepika Padukone When She Broke Down During Anand Karaj
- Priyanka Chopra Beats Nick Jonas in Mortal Kombat, See Pics
- Dearth of Female Boxing Coaches Puts Finland's Maarit Teuronen in a League of Her Own
- LPG As Good As CNG In Curbing Pollution: Auto LPG Suppliers To PM Narendra Modi
- Mitchell Johnson Says Bans Against Australian Trio Should Stay
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...