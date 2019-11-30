Shot-putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor to Be India's Flag-bearer at South Asian Games
India's shot put star Tejinder Pal Singh Toor is the reigning Asian Games champion.
Tejinder Pal Singh Toor. (Photo Credit: AFI)
New Delhi: Star shot putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor will be India's flag-bearer at the South Asian Games opening ceremony, to be held on Sunday in Nepal's capital city of Kathmandu.
The 25-year-old Toor is the reigning Asian Games champion.
"The IOA is honoured to bestow to you, Mr Tejinder Pal Singh Toor, the privilege of being the flagbearer of the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony pf the XIII South Asian Games -- 2019 in Kathmandu and Pokhara, Nepal," IOA secretary General Rajeev Mehta communicated to Toor.
The Games will be held from December 1 to 10 in Kathmandu and Pokhara.
