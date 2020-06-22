SPORTS

'Should be Dubbed as Corona Open 2020': Fans Outrage at Djokovic's Adria Tour After Dimitrov, Coric Test Positive

Adria Tour - (L-R) Dusan Lajovic, Viktor Troicki, Grigor Dimitrov, Filip Krajinovic, Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic and Nikola Milojevic. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Fans were angry at Novak Djokovic and other top players for organising and playing the Adria tour and the video of their party further enraged them.

Novak Djokovic's exhibition event, Adria Tour, has become the centre of the biggest controversy in the world of tennis after two players who played there tested positive for coronavirus.

Grigor Dimitrov, who looked very unwell during a match last weekend, announced late on Sunday that he had tested positive for the virus and had been caught in the deadly pandemic.

Following his announcement, fans took to social media to express their outrage at the organisation of the event and how it was always a recipe for a disaster.

On Monday, Borna Coric, who played against Dimitrov at the weekend, also tweeted that he had tested positive as well.

Ahead of the tour, there were concerns about the safety of the players and staff and everyone at the event, considering it was to be held in Serbia, Croatia, Montenegro and Bosnia. Later, the Montenegro leg was also cancelled because of coronavirus rules.

However, Djokovic was quite dismissive of the danger and said, "You can also criticise us and say this is maybe dangerous but it's not up to me to make the calls what is right or wrong health-wise."

At the event, there was crowd, no social distancing norms were followed and all the players clicked pictures hand in hand like normal, and all of this in the middle of the pandemic.

Following Dimitrov's announcement, a video of the players partying also made the internet, which further enraged the fans. There were no social distancing norms being followed for the party - no masks, no distance and Djokovic and others were dancing the night away.

Now with two players testing positive, the fans have been calling out the event and are angry at how lightly the pandemic was taken during the tour.

