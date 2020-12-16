News18 Logo

News18» News»Sports»Shoulder Lands Bengals DT Geno Atkins On Injured Reserve
1-MIN READ

Shoulder Lands Bengals DT Geno Atkins On Injured Reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday put defensive tackle Geno Atkins on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury.

CINCINNATI: The Cincinnati Bengals on Wednesday put defensive tackle Geno Atkins on injured reserve with a right shoulder injury.

The 11-year veteran missed the first four games of the season with the injury suffered in training camp and has played sparingly since. Atkins has one tackle in seven games. He was in for just seven snaps in last week’s loss to Dallas.

Atkins has played in 161 career games for Cincinnati and his 75 1/2 sacks are the third most in team history.

Also Wednesday, the Bengals returned defensive end Amani Bledsoe to the active roster from the COVID-19 list.

The Bengals (2-10-1) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2) on Monday night.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL


