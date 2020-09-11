US Open 2020: 'Show More Emotions, Higher Intensity, Better Focus' - Sumit Nagal's Takeaway From His 2nd Main Draw Appearance at a Grand Slam

Despite traveling the world as a professional tennis player, Sumit Nagal does not consider himself much of an explorer. Focussed on doing well during the tournament he is playing, the 23-year-old prefers the comforts of his room and this habit of his helped him cope up with the stringent coronavirus regulations in place for the US Open in New York. Nagal, this year, made his second main draw appearance in a Grand Slam - the first was also at the Flushing Meadows.

This year's US Open took place in a bubble. Owing to the situation in the US and around the world with coronavirus, players were confined to the limits of their hotel or apartments and the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre. While a few players struggled to get used to the limitations with Benoit Paire's positive Covid-19 test only worsening the situation for some, the Indian No.1 did not have much trouble coping with the rules.

"I am a person who likes to stay in the room and not go out much and so, it was not a big deal for me. Not going out at all while being in New York is difficult but depends from person to person and it was fine by me," Nagal told News18.com.

Regular coronavirus tests were of course a necessity with an event of such a large scale happening and Nagal divulged that he was first tested as soon as he arrived for the Grand Slam tournament and once again after 48 hours. Following those two, he was tested every four days.

He further told that players were mostly distant this time around given the situation. Especially with how the entire French contingent was confined to respective room following just a game of cards with Paire, it was inevitable that people would prefer staying with just their core team. "Anyway during Slam, nobody wants to chill," Nagal added.

Nagal assessed that his physical condition was up to the mark throughout the two matches. World No. 124 is known to be more of a clay-courter and stated that movements on a clay court is far more exhaustive and so, hard court was not an issue at all. He said it were the other variables of a tennis match that he lacked in, mainly experience and focus.

Nagal had played Roger Federer on his debut in the US Open main draw last year and this year he went a step further to make a second-round appearance. In the first round, he played local player Bradley Klahn and registered an emphatic 6-1, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win to become the first Indian in seven years to win a Grand Slam singles match. And then in the second round came world No.3 Dominic Thiem.

"I played world No.3s in both years and that is a rarity," he said. Despite the 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 loss, Nagal said what he takes back from the event is another match against a top player and preferred to focus on the learnings.

Nagal admired Thiem for his tenacity and intensity and said he had lots of learn from him. The Jhajjar-born said Thiem's game is similar to how he wants to play and he had quite a few things to imbibe. "He has more experience and a lot of years on tour in him. The way he utilises his energy, his focus on the court, his routine, there's much to learn."

He rued the drop in his focus and his inability to sustain the level he started with. The Austrian star was not at his best and sprayed a number of his shots over but the Indian could not take advantage of it.

"I was playing against someone who is used to five-set tennis; for me it was just a third. He knew when to push and in the end, experience matters," Nagal stated.

However, if given a chance, Nagal said there would be three things he would change - "show more emotions, higher intensity, better focus."