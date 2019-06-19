Show Must Go On: Shikhar Dhawan Bids Goodbye from World Cup with Emotional Message

An emotional Shikhar Dhawan said that the "show must go on" without him at the ongoing World Cup after the India opener was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a thumb fracture on Wednesday.

"I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won't recover on time. But the show must go on... I'm grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation," Dhawan said in a tweet.

In the video, Dhawan revealed the extent of the injury and urged fans to keep on supporting the Team India.

"Unfortunately my thumb won't be recovering on time, I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back, recover well and be ready for the next action.

"I'm sure the boys are doing a great job at the moment and they are going to win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us, you support and prayers are very important and very dear to us. Thank you again for all your support and love," Dhawan said in the video.

ICC CONFIRM PANT INCLUSION

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup has approved Rishabh Pant as a replacement for Dhawan in the Indian squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The ICC release said: "The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad. The Event Technical Committee of the ICC World Cup 2019 consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives)."