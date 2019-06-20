Show Must Go On: Shikhar Dhawan Posts Emotional Message After Being Ruled Out of World Cup

An emotional Shikhar Dhawan said that the "show must go on" without him at the ongoing World Cup after the India opener was ruled out of the showpiece event due to a thumb fracture on Wednesday.

"I feel emotional to announce that I will no longer be a part of #CWC19. Unfortunately, the thumb won't recover on time. But the show must go on... I'm grateful for all the love & support from my teammates, cricket lovers & our entire nation," Dhawan said in a tweet.

Dhawan will be replaced by wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in India's 15-member squad after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sent an official request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a replacement.

In the video, Dhawan revealed the extent of the injury and urged fans to keep on supporting the Team India.

"Unfortunately my thumb won't be recovering on time, I really wanted to play the World Cup and represent my country. Now it's time for me to go back, recover well and be ready for the next action.

"I'm sure the boys are doing a great job at the moment and they are going to win the World Cup. Keep praying for us and keep supporting us, you support and prayers are very important and very dear to us. Thank you again for all your support and love," Dhawan said in the video.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Wednesday that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup has approved Rishabh Pant as a replacement for Dhawan in the Indian squad for the remainder of the tournament.

The team management had put Shikhar Dhawan under observation after he injured his thumb in the match against South Africa, but called in Rishabh Pant from India as cover just before India's match against New Zealand, which was eventually was washed out without a ball being bowled.

It was earlier said that Dhawan would be out for three weeks with the injury and the team management was hopeful that Dhawan would return in time for the last league match against Sri Lanka on July 6. His exit is a big blow for India as he is the leading run scorer in India in the last five ICC events, and had showed form with his century against the Aussies.