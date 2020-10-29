Shubhankar Dey Lashes Out at BWF and BAI, Requests 'Compensation' after Being Forced to Pull Out

Shubhankar Dey took to social media on Thursday to criticise Badminton World Federation and Badminton Association of India after he long with Ajay Jayaram and were forced out of the SaarLorLux Open.

The pair had been put in isolation owing to contact with Covid-19 positive father-cum-coach of defending champion Lakshya Sen, who had withdrawn the day earlier.

"The events that have taken place in Frankfurt have been unfortunate," Shubhankar wrote on Twitter.

"My teammate Lakshay Sen's father has tested positive Covid-19 and Ajay Jayaram, Lakshay Sen and myself have been asked to pull out of the tournament due to health and safety protocols. However, questions need to be raised regarding the tournament management as to why the authoritiees didn't enforce submission of covid certificate immediately upon arrival or a test on arrival at the hote, the way it was arranged at Denmark Open a week ago.

Due to the lack of administrations and strict governance, we are unable to compete and also suffering a financial loss."

"I request BWF and BAI to kingly look into the matter seriously and help us with a fair solution or compensation for the same," he added.

19-year-old Lakshya withdrew on Wednesday after his father DK Sen returned a positive test for the dreaded virus. D K Sen is asymptomatic at this point.

"BWF can confirm three players have been withdrawn from the SaarLorLux Open 2020 as a precautionary measure for all participants after they were in contact with a member of their team entourage who tested positive for COVID-19," the Badminton World Federation had said in a statement.

"The three players: Lakshya Sen, Ajay Jayaram and Subhankar Dey will not compete further in the tournament, which began on Tuesday," it added.

All three players and the team entourage have been placed into isolation "in line with directives from tournament organisers, local health authorities and BWF tournament health protocols."

Lakshya, Jayaram and Dey had tested negative ahead of the tournament.

Lakshya, who claimed five titles in the senior circuit last year including two BWF World Tour Super 100 top honours SaarLorLux Open and Dutch Open, received a bye in the opening round along with Dey.

Jayaram had won his opening-round clash on Monday.

With this, India's challenge in the event came to an end at the tournament.

The world calendar has been severely curtailed this year because of the pandemic and after a seven-month shutdown, it restarted with the Denmark Open earlier this month.

(With inputs from Agencies)