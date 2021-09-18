Shubhankar Sharma Lands Two Eagles Enroute to 66, Lies Tied-9th in Dutch Open

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma landed two eagles for a card of 6-under 66 to lie tied-9th after the second round of the Dutch Open tournament here. At 8-under Sharma, who shot a 2-under 70 in the opening round, is four shots behind the leader, Kristoffer Broberg (68-64) who put his injury problems behind him to fire his lowest European Tour round for almost six years. He leads the field at 12-under. Sharma, who has had four finishes in Top-16 in his last five starts, started with a bogey but quickly found his feet. He birdied third and sixth and turned in 1-under.

On the back nine, he eagled par-5 12th, where he had dropped a shot a day earlier. As if that was not enough he holed his second shot on par-4 15th for another eagle and then closed with a birdie on 18th. With two eagles in the second round, he has three in two rounds having landed an eagle on the first day on Par-5 seventh.

Broberg made nine birdies with a single dropped shot as he carded a 64 that moved him to 12 under, a shot clear of Belgian Thomas Detry and Dane Marcus Helligkilde. Ireland’s Niall Kearney and German Maximilian Kieffer were then at 10-under but the headlines at Bernardus Golf belonged to 35-year-old Broberg, who has shown signs of his brilliant best in recent weeks after a tough few seasons.

The 35-year-old announced himself to the golfing world in 2012 as he won three events in four weeks on the European Challenge Tour, and within three years he was a European Tour winner at the BMW Masters. He lost his card in 2017 and while he regained it at the Qualifying School, hip and knee injuries contributed to him playing just 11 events between 2018 and 2020.

