English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Shuttler Ajay Jayaram Loses in Vietnam Open Final
Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram lost to Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in straight games in the final of the Vietnam Open here on Sunday
File photo Ajay Jayaram (Getty Images)
Loading...
Ho Chi Minh City: Indian shuttler Ajay Jayaram lost to Indonesian Shesar Hiren Rhustavito in straight games in the final of the Vietnam Open here on Sunday.
World No.79 Rhustavito defeated No.93 Jayaram 21-14, 21-10 in 28 minutes to win the title at the Nguyen Du Cultural Sports Club.
In the first game, Jayaram and Rhustavito fought well till the mid-game interval. But Rhustavito raced to 21-14 victory with a dominating show after the break.
The Indonesian kept up the momentum as he took a 14-5 lead to make the win a mere formality. Jayaram surrendered at 10-21 in the second game.
Jayaram wrote in an Instagram post after the defeat: "Silver it is. Hurts to describe today's match. Started badly, never found any rhythm and couldn't find a way to get myself back into the match. All credit to the Indonesian for staying on top.
"It's easy to be hard on yourself when you have a bad loss. While being critical of yourself is important, I think I do need to look at the positives from the week," the 30-year-old added.
"I've managed to play some quality badminton these past couple of months. Need to keep the hard work going and I'm sure I'll keep getting stronger."
Also Watch
World No.79 Rhustavito defeated No.93 Jayaram 21-14, 21-10 in 28 minutes to win the title at the Nguyen Du Cultural Sports Club.
In the first game, Jayaram and Rhustavito fought well till the mid-game interval. But Rhustavito raced to 21-14 victory with a dominating show after the break.
The Indonesian kept up the momentum as he took a 14-5 lead to make the win a mere formality. Jayaram surrendered at 10-21 in the second game.
Jayaram wrote in an Instagram post after the defeat: "Silver it is. Hurts to describe today's match. Started badly, never found any rhythm and couldn't find a way to get myself back into the match. All credit to the Indonesian for staying on top.
"It's easy to be hard on yourself when you have a bad loss. While being critical of yourself is important, I think I do need to look at the positives from the week," the 30-year-old added.
"I've managed to play some quality badminton these past couple of months. Need to keep the hard work going and I'm sure I'll keep getting stronger."
Also Watch
| Edited by: Madhav Agarwal
-
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
WATCH | Kohli Tempted to Play Two Spinners, Root Confirms Pope to Make England Debut at Lord's
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 WATCH | Ayaz Memon & Rohan Gavaskar Discuss What Ails Rahane and Will Pujara be in the Team For Lord's Test
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Memon: Joe Root's Dismissal Brought India Back in the Game
Thursday 02 August , 2018 WATCH | Shami Excited to Get Back in Rhythm, Jennings Wants Bowlers to Come Back Strongly
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 WATCH | Batting Line-up a Headache for India, Ayaz Memon Tells Gaurav Kalra
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Dhadak Success Party; See Pics
- Disappointed With Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy, Must Find Plan B, Says Former Coach Vimal Kumar
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
- Rishi Kapoor Calls British Airways Racist, Recommends Flying Emirates or Jet Instead
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...