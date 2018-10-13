English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shuttler Kashyap Loses Passport in Amsterdam, Seeks External Affairs Minister's Help
Indian badminton player Parupalli Kashyap has sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help after he lost his passport in Amsterdam while travelling to Odense for the Denmark Open.
Parupalli Kashyap (Getty Images)
The 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games gold medallist lost his passport in Amsterdam last night and is now stranded there. He is supposed to leave for Odense on Sunday for the Denmark Open.
He sought Swaraj's intervention and also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, in a Tweet from his account on Twitter.
"Good Morning Ma'am, I've lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October. I request help in this matter . @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi," tweeted Kashyap.
Good Morning Ma’am, I’ve lost my passport at Amsterdam last night . I have to travel to Denmark Open, French Open and Saarloux Open,Germany . My ticket for Denmark is on Sunday, 14th October .I request help in this matter . @SushmaSwaraj @Ra_THORe @himantabiswa @narendramodi— Parupalli Kashyap (@parupallik) October 13, 2018
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
