1-MIN READ

SI vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction Nicaragua Basketball League 2020, San Isidro vs Costa Caribe - Playing V, Basketball Fantasy Tips

Representative Image (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020: San Isidro and Costa Caribe will play each other in the first semi-final at the Nicaragua.

The first semi-final of the Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 will be between San Isidro (SI) and Costa Caribe (CC) on June 4, Thursday. The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 San Isidro vs Costa Caribe will be played at the Nicaragua. In their respective quarter-finals, San Isidro defeated Tipitapa 2-1, whereas Costa Caribe thrashed Leones de Managua 2-0. The Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 San Isidro vs Costa Caribe semi-final will kick off at 7:30AM. Meanwhile in the other semi-final, Brumas Jinotega will face Matagalpa.

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 San Isidro vs Costa Caribe Semi-Finals: SI vs CC Dream11 Team Predictions

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final SI vs CC Dream11 Point Guard: V Thomas, D Cardoza

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final SI vs CC Dream11 Shooting Guard: J West

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final SI vs CC Dream11 Small Forward: F Garth

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final SI vs CC Dream11 Point Forward: M Malone, E Morgan

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final SI vs CC Dream11 Centre: R Munoz, K Vivas gutierrez

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final San Isidro Probable Lineup vs Costa Caribe: Joaquin, Ariel Zago, Martin, Pablo, Bruno

Nicaragua Basketball League 2020 Semi-Final Costa Caribe Probable Lineup vs San Isidro: Kerry, Cox, Dirik, Vansdell, Moses


