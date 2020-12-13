News18 Logo

sports

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Sports»Sigurdsson Penalty Gives Everton 1-0 Win Over Chelsea
1-MIN READ

Sigurdsson Penalty Gives Everton 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

Sigurdsson Penalty Gives Everton 1-0 Win Over Chelsea

A firsthalf penalty from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a hardfought 10 Premier League win over Chelsea in front of 2,000 delighted fans at a chilly Goodison Park on Saturday.

LIVERPOOL, England: A first-half penalty from Iceland international Gylfi Sigurdsson gave Everton a hard-fought 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea in front of 2,000 delighted fans at a chilly Goodison Park on Saturday.

The home side went ahead in the 22nd minute when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down in the box by Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy, and Sigurdsson stepped up to stroke home the spot kick.

Reece James hit a post with a low first-half drive and a Mason Mount free kick also hit the woodwork with 10 minutes left in the second half as Chelsea’s normally potent attack misfired on Merseyside.

Everton withstood a late onslaught to secure a win that lifts them to seventh in the table on 20 points while Chelsea, who could have gone top with a win, remain in third on 22 points, two behind Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...