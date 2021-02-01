News18 Logo

News» Sports» Simmons Carries North Texas Over Rice 79-53
Simmons Carries North Texas Over Rice 79-53

Zachary Simmons had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Texas to a 7953 win over Rice on Sunday.

DENTON, Texas: Zachary Simmons had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead North Texas to a 79-53 win over Rice on Sunday.

James Reese had 12 points for North Texas (9-5, 5-1 Conference USA), which won its fourth straight game. Javion Hamlet added 12 points.

Max Fiedler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Owls (10-8, 4-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

North Texas defeated Rice 79-74 on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


