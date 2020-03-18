English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Simnao Halep Donates Medical Equipment to Help Fight against Coronavirus in Romania

Simona Halep (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Simona Halep (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Simona Halep will do her bit as she decided to donate medical equipment in her home country of Romania to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 18, 2020, 1:21 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: Former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep has said she has decided to donate medical equipment in Romania as her native country deals with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are so grateful for the bravery of our medical workers at these difficult times. I am committed to helping my country and have decided to donate medical equipment," Halep said in a tweet.

"This is the perfect opportunity to show that we know how to be supportive and responsible with our lives and those around us," Halep told fans in a video message posted on her official Facebook page.

"While we are at home, doctors and medical personnel make huge efforts to treat and save each life by exposing themselves for the general good..."

"I decided to donate a sum of money for the purchase of the necessary equipment and materials in such situations, the amount that will be directed immediately to the medical authorities in Bucharest and Constanta," she added.

"I encourage everyone who can to contribute to the joint efforts to combat this virus. In the meantime, let us all take care of ourselves, be responsible and stay positive!"

Apart from Halep, Bianca Andreescu and Caty McNally both have donated their signed tennis racquets to benefit 'Athletes For Relief'.

Over 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in Romania.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story