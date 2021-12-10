Simon Biles Named TIME's Athlete of The Year

Simone Biles, a four-time Olympic gold medalist, has been named Time magazine’s “Athlete of the Year". The 24-year-old gymnast went to the Tokyo Olympics this year with the goal of shattering records, but instead sparked a new global dialogue about athletes’ mental health.

After earning two medals, she decided to withdraw from the games. In gymnastics, she had a chance to win back-to-back gold medals for her country, but she chose her mental health over medal glory.

In an article published on Thursday, the journal praised Biles for helping to push “mental health to the forefront of a broader cultural conversation" this year, according to a statement given by Biles during her voluntary withdrawal from the 2020 Olympics.

She arrived at the delayed Games as the face of American sports, but got the “twisties" and lost herself in the air during the team competition. She withdrew from the competition, cheering on her teammates from the stands for the rest of the tournament only to return until the balance beam, the final event.

Time also recognised Biles for delivering a poignant testimony about her experience of being sexually abused by convicted former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, during a Senate hearing in September. It highlighted the failure of the FBI and other organisations, including USA Gymnastics, the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Michigan State University in protecting hundreds of juvenile athletes from Nassar.

Biles refuted critics who dubbed her a “quitter" after withdrawing from the team final in Tokyo in an Instagram post in September.

In the profile, Colin Kaepernick and Kevin Love were among the sportsmen who spoke about Biles’ impact this summer. Time selected LeBron James Athlete of the Year In 2020.

