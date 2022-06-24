Simona Halep Pulls Out of WTA Semis with Neck Issue ahead of Wimbledon

Former world number one Simona Halep pulled out of her semi-final match at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany on Friday due to a neck issue, days before the start of Wimbledon.

Halep, the 2019 Wimbledon champion, was forced out of the grass-court tournament in Germany on the eve of Wimbledon, which starts Monday.

With Romania’s Halep sidelined, her Canadian opponent Bianca Andreescu progresses to the Bad Homburg final on Saturday, the WTA said in a brief statement, where she will face either France’s Alize Cornet or Caroline Garcia.

“I am sorry that I had to withdraw today before my semi-final match,” Halep, currently ranked 19th, was quoted as saying by the organisers.

“But unfortunately I woke up this morning with a blocked neck and this is not allowing me to perform to the best of my ability.”

Halep won Wimbledon, which starts on Monday, in 2019 and has a tricky first round match against Czech Karolina Muchova.

The 22-year-old Andreescu beat top-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian’s last title win was her breakout U.S. Open victory in 2019, when she beat Serena Williams. Her last final was against Ash Barty in Miami in April 2021, when she retired with an ankle injury.

Andreescu, who took time off to recharge and work on her mental health, missed the Australian Open before returning to the tour in April.

(With inputs from Agencies)

